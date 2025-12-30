'Stranger Things' series finale trailer finds Hawkins gang preparing for final battle

David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in the finale of 'Stranger Things' season 5. (Netflix)

It's time to say goodbye to Stranger Things.

Netflix released the trailer for last episode of the fifth and final season of its hit sci-fi series on Tuesday.

It finds Jim Hopper (David Harbour) monologing to his adopted daughter, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), as she prepares to fight Vecna once and for all alongside the entire Hawkins gang.

"I need you to fight one last time," Hopper tells Eleven in the trailer. "Life has been so unfair to you. Your childhood was taken from you. You've been attacked, manipulated, by terrible people, but you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins. Let's end this, kid."

As Hopper delivers the monologue, pivotal scenes from all of the five seasons of Stranger Things play in a montage before we see the crew begin the final battle with Vecna.

"The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time," according to the show's synopsis.

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume 2 dropped on Dec. 25, while the two-hour series finale premieres on Dec. 31.

Netflix is also screening the Stranger Things series finale in a limited theatrical release. The screenings take place in over 500 cinemas across the U.S. and Canada starting on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT, timed exactly to the episode's global premiere on Netflix. They'll run through Jan. 1.

