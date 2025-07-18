Stranger Things season 5 trailer dropped!

I recently rewatched all the seasons of Stranger Things to prep for the final upcoming season. Check out the trailer. Deep Purple is featured, will it have a resurgence in popularity like Kate Bush or Metallica?
other songs featured through the seasons:
Clash - Should I Stay or Should I Go
Foreigner - I Wanna Know What Love Is
Corey Hart -Sunglasses at Night
Romantics - Talking in your sleep
Scorpions- Rock You Like a Hurricane
Queen - Hammer to Fall
Ratt - Round and Round
Bon Jovi - Runaway
Pat Benatar - Love is a Battlefield
The Police - Every Breath You Take
Corey Hart - Never Surrender
Stray Cats- Rock This Town
Cars - Moving in Stereo
Huey Lewis - Working For a Living
Foreigner - Hot Blooded
REO Speedwagon - Can’t Fight This Feeling
Cutting Crew - I Just Died in Your Arms
Foreigner - Cold as Ice
John Mellencamp - R.O.C.K. in U.S.A.
Talking Heads - Psycho Killer
Devo - Whip It
Oingo Boingo - Just Another Day
Duran Duran - Girls on Film
Cyndi Lauper - Time After Time
Madonna - Dress You Up
Sheena Easton - Sugar Walls
Howard Jones - Things Can Only Get Better
Don McLean - American Pie
Baltimora - Tarzan Boy
Musical Youth - Pass the Dutchie
Kate Bush - Running Up that Hill
Metallica - Master of Puppets