Stranger Things season 5 trailer dropped!

Watch: Stranger Things 5 Trailer more monsters and mayhem are on the way

I recently rewatched all the seasons of Stranger Things to prep for the final upcoming season. Check out the trailer. Deep Purple is featured, will it have a resurgence in popularity like Kate Bush or Metallica?

other songs featured through the seasons:

Clash - Should I Stay or Should I Go

Foreigner - I Wanna Know What Love Is

Corey Hart -Sunglasses at Night

Romantics - Talking in your sleep

Scorpions- Rock You Like a Hurricane

Queen - Hammer to Fall

Ratt - Round and Round

Bon Jovi - Runaway

Pat Benatar - Love is a Battlefield

The Police - Every Breath You Take

Corey Hart - Never Surrender

Stray Cats- Rock This Town

Cars - Moving in Stereo

Huey Lewis - Working For a Living

Foreigner - Hot Blooded

REO Speedwagon - Can’t Fight This Feeling

Cutting Crew - I Just Died in Your Arms

Foreigner - Cold as Ice

John Mellencamp - R.O.C.K. in U.S.A.

Talking Heads - Psycho Killer

Devo - Whip It

Oingo Boingo - Just Another Day

Duran Duran - Girls on Film

Cyndi Lauper - Time After Time

Madonna - Dress You Up

Sheena Easton - Sugar Walls

Howard Jones - Things Can Only Get Better

Don McLean - American Pie

Baltimora - Tarzan Boy

Musical Youth - Pass the Dutchie

Kate Bush - Running Up that Hill

Metallica - Master of Puppets