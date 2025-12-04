Stranger Things radio

Stranger Things Season 5 Screening LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Isabella Pappas attends the Stranger Things Season 5 Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Netflix) (Lia Toby/Getty Images for Netflix)
By Debra Green

Yes, I did marathon watch Stranger Things 5 all in one day. I dislike the breaking up of the series. I wish they dropped all the episodes at once. However, I did enjoy it. I loved the fake radio station WSQK. I feel slighted as a local station, in the same metro where the show films, did not reach out for some tips. I also can’t figure out what kind of station its supposed to be. Oldies? It it set in the Mid 80s but featured songs from ABBA and the Supremes. The show itself played Tiffany and brought back Kate Bush. An international station launched a tribute to the Squawk.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!