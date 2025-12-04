Stranger Things radio

Yes, I did marathon watch Stranger Things 5 all in one day. I dislike the breaking up of the series. I wish they dropped all the episodes at once. However, I did enjoy it. I loved the fake radio station WSQK. I feel slighted as a local station, in the same metro where the show films, did not reach out for some tips. I also can’t figure out what kind of station its supposed to be. Oldies? It it set in the Mid 80s but featured songs from ABBA and the Supremes. The show itself played Tiffany and brought back Kate Bush. An international station launched a tribute to the Squawk.