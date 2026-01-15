The Stranger Things Effect

Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

It’s amazing how many classic artists are seeing a bump after being featured in Stranger Things. Add Fleetwood Mac to the list.

According to Billboard, the rock band’s 1975 song has beat out some popular songs, 50 years after its original release. It landed No. 41 on the list, outranking Shaboozy and Jelly Roll’s “Amen” and Sombr’s “12 To 12.”

It’s even managed to rank higher than the Stranger Things hit “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, which has once again re-entered the charts. “Landslide” was first featured on the band’s album Fleetwood Mac and hit the Billboard Hot 100 in the No. 51 spot after its release. It also landed at No. 10 on the Adult Contemporary chart in 1998. Its long-standing popularity had the song certified gold in 2009, and named No. 163 on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time”.

Nicks wrote the song during a hard time in her career when contemplating whether to continue with music or go back to school. At the time, she was supporting herself and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, working multiple jobs.

She wrote the song in Aspen, Colorado, while staring out into the mountains, thinking about the avalanche of problems that felt like a landslide.

“Landslide” plays during the final episode of Stranger Things during the epilogue scene. It’s heard in the background as Robin catches everyone up with what’s happened over the past several months in Hawkins. It becomes an emotional song choice as Robin looks back on the turmoil Hawkins has faced, while many are unaware of what truly happened.