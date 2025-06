PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

Some very cool rock and roll memorabilia went to auction. pieces from Bob Dylan, Queen, Nirvana, The Rolling Stones, the Doors, Prince and more were part of the log including a keyboard Steven Tyler played on stage with Aerosmith.