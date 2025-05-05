Steven Tyler And Joe Perry Reunite

Aerosmith "Farewell Tour" Opener - Philadelpha, PA PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images) (Lisa Lake/Getty Images)
By Debra Green

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry reunited to perform together at a San Francisco benefit concert raising funds for Janie’s Fund, Tyler’s nonprofit organization. They performed “Toys in the Attic” “Same Old Song and Dance,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Dream On,” and “Walk This Way,” along with some other covers. Also at the concert were The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. Steven Tyler has performed much since announcing retirement after vocal chord injury but he has been added to the Black Sabbath farewell concert in England in July.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!