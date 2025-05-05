Steven Tyler And Joe Perry Reunite

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry reunited to perform together at a San Francisco benefit concert raising funds for Janie’s Fund, Tyler’s nonprofit organization. They performed “Toys in the Attic” “Same Old Song and Dance,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Dream On,” and “Walk This Way,” along with some other covers. Also at the concert were The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. Steven Tyler has performed much since announcing retirement after vocal chord injury but he has been added to the Black Sabbath farewell concert in England in July.