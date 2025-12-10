Steve Perry’s auction

Steve Perry has again partnered with Darkives Collectibles, the archival memorabilia platform from Dark Horse Records, to launch a Holiday auction full of music history from the rock legend’s personal archive to help raise money for Gilead House, which works with unhoused single mothers and their children. Darkives Collectibles has curated over 90 pieces from Perry’s personal archives to give fans the opportunity to add never-before-available, unique, signed, graded, and collectible items to their own collections. Items in the auction include Handwritten Lyrics from classic Journey songs, Perry’s own Diamond Records, Vintage Tour merch incl. Tour Programs, promotional baseball jackets signed by Perry, signed studio-used instruments, and Signed Vinyl Test Pressings, LPs, CDs & Cassettes, all graded and authenticated in partnership with Audio Media Grading. Highlights in the auction include one-off Handwritten Lyrics of the Journey classics Separate Ways & Only The Young along with Steve Perry’s Diamond RIAA Award for Journey’s Escape, which was presented to him for over 10 million albums sold. Both Solo & Journey albums and Test Pressings from Steve’s personal archive are being included in the auction, including his own copies of the 2018 Traces Solo album, Journey’s Dream, After Dream & Greatest Hits album, all of which have been signed by Steve before being graded, authenticated and preserved by Audio Media Grading.

To celebrate this Holiday season, the auction also includes a number of promotional and signed items related to Steve’s Holiday albums - The Season & The Season 3 - including signed & graded 7″ singles, test pressings and a signed promotional guitar. Auction lots also include genuine vintage merch items from the Strange Medicine 1994 Tour & Journey’s 1983 Tour including signed tour programs that have been carefully stored in the Steve Perry Archive.