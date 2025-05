DETROIT - MAY 16: Steve Perry, the American singer and songwriter best known as the lead signer for the American rock band Journey during their most successful commercial period, performs during Journey's "Departure Tour" on May 16, 1980, at Cobo Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

The former Journey frontman has been away from the mic for a long time. He’s released an album but avoided live shows and done very few interviews. He’s back and working with a country music legend. check out the “new” song with Willie Nelson!