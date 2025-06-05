Steve Perry auction items

Steve Perry is auctioning off items from his personal archives to support victims of the recent California wildfires through the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The auction, in collaboration with Darkives Collectibles, includes handwritten Journey lyrics, platinum records, and vintage merchandise. Proceeds from the auction will aid those affected by the Los Angeles fires, with the auction running until June 13. Perry expressed excitement about giving fans a chance to own a piece of his musical journey and emphasized that all proceeds will go towards supporting fire victims through the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

