Steve Carrell comedy 'Rooster' gets release date, official trailer

Steve Carrell makes his return to TV comedy in the Rooster official trailer.

HBO Max has released the trailer and release date for the new original comedy series. It will debut to the streaming service on March 8. The 10-episode season will premiere a new episode each Sunday through May 10.

Carell stars as Greg Russo, a famous author who has a complicated relationship with his daughter Katie (Charly Clive).

The trailer starts with Katie, who is a college professor, saying that her husband, also a professor, has left her for a graduate student.

Greg visits the college's campus to make sure Katie's job is safe. This visit comes after a few incidents, such as a house fire and Katie punching her husband on-campus.

"You're a bestselling author parents have actually heard of. We really could use your help," the college's president tells Greg on his visit.

Seemingly to save his daughter's job, Greg takes on a teaching role at the school. This comes to the delight of the students, who refer to him as the hero of his book series — Rooster.

"Any time Katie has a problem, I swoop in. But I can't fix this. I'm not Rooster," Greg says.

"This is college," a random college student tells him. "You can be the Rooster if you want."

Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai also star in the comedy, which is co-showrun by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses.

