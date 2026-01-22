'Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord' gets teaser trailer, release date

Darth Maul takes center stage in the upcoming animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

Disney has announced that the new show will premiere on Disney+ on April 6. The teaser trailer and poster for the series also debuted on Thursday.

The show is set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and follows Maul as he plots to rebuild "his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire," according to an official synopsis. "There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge."

Two episodes will premiere every week, with the final two episodes debuting on, what else, May the 4th — Star Wars Day.

"We have all been made to suffer," Maul says in the teaser trailer. "We survive but do not live."

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord was created by Dave Filoni, who recently took on the role of president and chief creative officer of Lucasfilm after Kathleen Kennedy stepped down in January 2026. It is based on characters created by George Lucas.

Sam Witwer leads the voice cast as Maul. Newly minted Oscar nominee Wagner Moura also stars as Brander Lawson. The rest of the voice cast includes Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok and Steve Blum as Icarus.

