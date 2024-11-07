Springsteen biopic casts actors to play Bruce's mom, producer and more

The cast of the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere has expanded.

The film, starring The Bear's Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, chronicles Springsteen's creation of his 1982 stripped-down album, Nebraska. Variety reports that actor Marc Maron has joined the cast as Chuck Plotkin, the producer who made the songs on the album sound high-quality enough to release. The originally quality of Springsteen's recordings was dicey, since he'd originally recorded it solo on a cassette, and then damaged it by carrying it around in his pocket for weeks.

In addition, Variety reports that Gaby Hoffmann will play Bruce's mom, Adele, who passed away earlier this year at age 98. David Krumholtz will portray Al Teller, the record executive who Bruce and his team worked with to release the album.

As previously reported, Jeremy Strong will play Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau. There's no release date for the film, which is currently in production. Springsteen was recently photographed visiting the New Jersey set and hugging White.

