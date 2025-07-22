Songs with titles not in their names

it’s pretty common for songs titles to be taken from lyrics but every once in a while artists choose another name and throw listeners off. I can’t tell you how many times someone has called an asked for “Teenage Wasteland” or “Hey Hey Mama”.

“After the Gold Rush,” Neil Young (1970)

“Baba O’Riley,” The Who (1971)

“Badge,” Cream (1969)

“The Ballad of John and Yoko,” The Beatles (1969)

“Black Dog,” Led Zeppelin (1971)

“Blue Monday,” New Order (1983)

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen (1975)

“Brain Damage,” Pink Floyd (1973)

“Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” The Smashing Pumpkins (1995)

“A Day in the Life,” The Beatles (1967)

“D’yer Mak’er,” Led Zeppelin (1973)

“For What It’s Worth,” Buffalo Springfield (1966)

“Hair of the Dog,” Nazareth (1975)

“How Soon Is Now?,” The Smiths (1984)

“Hymn 43,” Jethro Tull (1971)

“Immigrant Song,” Led Zeppelin (1970)

“Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler),” Marvin Gaye (1971)

“Karn Evil 9,” Emerson, Lake & Palmer (1973)

“Life During Wartime,” Talking Heads (1979)

“Lithium,” Nirvana (1991)

“Longview,” Green Day (1994)

“Misty Mountain Hop,” Led Zeppelin (1971)

“New York Mining Disaster 1941,” Bee Gees (1967)

“#9 Dream,” John Lennon (1974)

“Paranoid,” Black Sabbath (1970)

“Positively 4th Street,” Bob Dylan (1965)

“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Bob Dylan (1966)

“Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Nirvana (1991)

“Song 2,” Blur (1997)

“Space Oddity,” David Bowie (1969)

“Subterranean Homesick Blues,” Bob Dylan (1965)

“Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” Crosby, Stills & Nash (1969)

“Sympathy for the Devil,” The Rolling Stones (1968)

“Tomorrow Never Knows,” The Beatles (1966)

“Train in Vain,” The Clash (1979)

“Trampled Under Foot,” Led Zeppelin (1975)

“The Weight,” The Band (1968)

“White Rabbit,” Jefferson Airplane (1967)

“Yellow Ledbetter,” Pearl Jam (1992)

“Young Turks,” Rod Stewart (1981)