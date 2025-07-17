Songs of the summer

Do you have a favorite song of the summer? Check the list from the past few decades:
1974: “Band on the Run” by Wings
1975: “Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille
1976: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John and Kiki Dee
1977: “Best of My Love” by The Emotions
1978: “Shadow Dancing” by Andy Gibb
1979: “Bad Girls” by Donna Summer
1980: “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” by Billy Joel
1981: “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield
1982: “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor
1983: “Every Breath You Take” by The Police
1984: “When Doves Cry” by Prince
1985: “Shout” by Tears for Fears
1986: “Papa Don’t Preach” by Madonna
1987: “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston
1988: “Roll With It” by Steve Winwood
1989: “Forever Your Girl” by Paula Abdul
1990: “Step By Step” by New Kids on the Block
1991: “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” by Bryan Adams
1992: “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot
1993: “That’s the Way Love Goes” by Janet Jackson
1994: “I Swear” by All-4-One
1995: “Waterfalls” by TLC
1996: “Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)” by Los Del Rio
1997: “I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans featuring 112
1998: “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica
1999: “Genie in a Bottle” by Christina Aguilera
2000: “Maria Maria” by Santana featuring the Product G&B
2001: “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya and P!nk
2002: “Hot in Herre” by Nelly
2003: “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z
2004: “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris
2005: “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey
2006: “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado
2007: “Umbrella”by Rihanna featuring Jay-Z
2008: “I Kissed a Girl” by Katy Perry
2009: “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas
2010: “California Gurls” by Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg
2011: “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock
2012: “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen
2013: “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell
2014: “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX
2015: “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar
2016: “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid and Kyla
2017: “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2018: “In My Feelings” by Drake
2019: “Old Town Road – Remix” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2020: “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
2021: “Butter” by BTS
2022: “As It Was” by Harry Styles
2023: “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
2024: “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter