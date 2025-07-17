Songs of the summer

Do you have a favorite song of the summer? Check the list from the past few decades:

1974: “Band on the Run” by Wings

1975: “Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille

1976: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John and Kiki Dee

1977: “Best of My Love” by The Emotions

1978: “Shadow Dancing” by Andy Gibb

1979: “Bad Girls” by Donna Summer

1980: “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” by Billy Joel

1981: “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield

1982: “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

1983: “Every Breath You Take” by The Police

1984: “When Doves Cry” by Prince

1985: “Shout” by Tears for Fears

1986: “Papa Don’t Preach” by Madonna

1987: “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston

1988: “Roll With It” by Steve Winwood

1989: “Forever Your Girl” by Paula Abdul

1990: “Step By Step” by New Kids on the Block

1991: “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” by Bryan Adams

1992: “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot

1993: “That’s the Way Love Goes” by Janet Jackson

1994: “I Swear” by All-4-One

1995: “Waterfalls” by TLC

1996: “Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)” by Los Del Rio

1997: “I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans featuring 112

1998: “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica

1999: “Genie in a Bottle” by Christina Aguilera

2000: “Maria Maria” by Santana featuring the Product G&B

2001: “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya and P!nk

2002: “Hot in Herre” by Nelly

2003: “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z

2004: “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris

2005: “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey

2006: “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado

2007: “Umbrella”by Rihanna featuring Jay-Z

2008: “I Kissed a Girl” by Katy Perry

2009: “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas

2010: “California Gurls” by Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg

2011: “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

2012: “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

2013: “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell

2014: “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX

2015: “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar

2016: “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid and Kyla

2017: “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2018: “In My Feelings” by Drake

2019: “Old Town Road – Remix” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2020: “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

2021: “Butter” by BTS

2022: “As It Was” by Harry Styles

2023: “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

2024: “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter