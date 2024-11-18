Someone stole a MILLION from Sammy...

Has anyone tried Sammy’s new tequila?
Hagar, Fieri Robbed Of $1M In Tequila
- Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri are facing a “huge setback” after two trucks for their tequila company were hijacked.
- The pair had over $1 million in product stolen in Laredo, Texas, just after the big rigs had crossed the border from Mexico.
- Hagar said, “It’s like a movie. I never in a million years thought this was coming down the pike like this, but it’s real. Guy and I will survive. Most of all, we’re glad that nobody was hurt during this crime.”
- Fieri is offering a $10,000 reward if they can at least get back their extra añejo, which takes four years to make.