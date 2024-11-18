Someone stole a MILLION from Sammy...

and Guy Fieri

Sammy Hagar + Guy Fieri Introduce Santo Fino Blanco Tequila And Announce Los Santos Partnership LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 04: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sammy Hagar (L) and Emmy Award-winning chef and television personality Guy Fieri pose during the announcement of their partnership with Los Santo and Santo Puro Mezquila, in addition to the launch of Santo Fino Tequila at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of Nevada on April 4, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Los Santos: Santo Puro Mezquila) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Los Santos: San)

By Axel Lowe

Has anyone tried Sammy’s new tequila?

Hagar, Fieri Robbed Of $1M In Tequila

  • Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri are facing a “huge setback” after two trucks for their tequila company were hijacked.
  • The pair had over $1 million in product stolen in Laredo, Texas, just after the big rigs had crossed the border from Mexico.
  • Hagar said, “It’s like a movie. I never in a million years thought this was coming down the pike like this, but it’s real. Guy and I will survive. Most of all, we’re glad that nobody was hurt during this crime.” 
  • Fieri is offering a $10,000 reward if they can at least get back their extra añejo, which takes four years to make.
