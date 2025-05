BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 09: Musician Tom Petty performs onstage during the 5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization at Montage Hotel on January 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for J/P HRO)

Not sure the universe asked for this, but here’s Snoop Dogg, Tom Petty and Jelly Roll, all together on this version of Mary Jane’s Last Dance.