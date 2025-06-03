'Slow Horses' season 5 release date set at Apple TV+

Slow Horses season 5 now has a release date.

Apple announced the premiere date and first-look photos of the fifth season of the espionage drama series on Tuesday.

The Gary Oldman-starring show returns to Apple TV+ on Sept. 24. The six-episode season premieres with two episodes on that date, with one episode weekly on the Wednesdays that follow through Oct. 22.

Slow Horses follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents led by Jackson Lamb, played by Oldman.

In season 5, "everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend," according to its official synopsis. "When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply."

The cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves and Jonathan Pryce. Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed also joins season 5 in a guest star role.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.