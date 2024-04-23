Slaying to save the world: Cast revealed for first charity version of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

RuPaul\'s Drag Race All Stars Pari Dukovic/World of Wonder/Paramount+ (Pari Dukovic/World of Wonder/Paramount+)

By Stephen Iervolino

Paramount+ revealed the cast of the ninth iteration of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Tuesday, the first version where charity is taking center stage.

Eight queens are returning to "use their drag superpowers to save the world," the streaming service announced: At stake is not only a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, but a supersized donation of $200,000 provided by the nonprofit The Palette Fund for each hopeful's charity.

The series returns on May 17, when new episodes of the behind-the-scenes show RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will also drop on Paramount+.

Here's a list of who will hit the stage for season 9, and the nonprofits for which they'll be strutting their stuff:

Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Season 14 -National Black Justice Coalition

Gottmik, Season 13 -Trans Lifeline

Jorgeous, Season 14 -National Alliance on Mental Illness
Nina West, Season 11 -The Trevor Project

Plastique Tiara, Season 11 -The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)

Roxxxy Andrews, Season 5, All Stars 2- Miracle of Love Inc.

Shannel, Season 1,All Stars 1 -Anxiety and Depression Association of America

Vanessa Vanjue, Season 10, 11 -ASPCA

