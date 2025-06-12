Singing is good for your health

There are some major health benefits to singing and practicing music. Making music has the ability to benefit brain and mental well-being, regardless of your age, scientists say. Singing can also strengthen your physical health. Researchers have found singing helps to improve our moods, and the moods of our children. A new study published by researchers at Yale University has found that singing to your infant can significantly boost their mood. Research from the American Institute of Physics found that playing music can even calm fetal heart rates, potentially resulting in developmental benefits.

But, the benefits go beyond age gaps.

In April, a study from Northwestern University showed singing could positively affect older and isolated adults with neurocognitive disorders. We feel good when we sing. So do our bodies. When people sing together, our bodies produce oxytocin, which is sometimes called the “love hormone” because it contributes to our sense of feeling socially bonded with others. Our levels of cortisol, or the “stress hormone,” are also decreased when people sing together. Singing can also help people to lose weight. Just an hour of singing while standing up burns around 140 calories for a person who weighs 150 pounds, according to the London Singing Institute. For those who weigh more, the number of calories increases. Furthermore, it can aid lung function, because it involves deep breathing and controlled use of muscles. It helps people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — which is a condition that can obstruct the airways — to manage symptoms and keep their airways open. Now the only question is what would you sing at karaoke night?