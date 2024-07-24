Sex at the Olympics

Should they be stopping the fun?

Olympic Style Bedding PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 02: An inside view of a bedroom during the media visit of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic village on July 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images) (Aurelien Meunier)

By Axel Lowe

Shouldn’t they let these superior humans procreate? Carboard beds are supposed to be a deterrent for athletes hooking up in Paris. Sounds uncomfortable, but they don’t look that bad. Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan was the first to debunk claims at the last Olympics that the cardboard beds were brought in to “avoid intimacy among athletes”. In Paris, the pommel horse specialist performed some rigorous acrobatics on the bed without causing any damage. You can see what these beds look like here...

