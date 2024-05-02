Selena Gomez marks third Rare Beauty Mental Health Summit, urges fans to "make a good call"

Selena Gomez has made mental health the beneficiary of her Rare Beauty makeup line and Rare Impact charitable fund, and she showed her dedication to the cause by hosting her third annual Rare Beauty Mental Health Summit.

Sharing a collection of photos and videos on Instagram from the event, Selena wrote that it had left her "inspired by the next generation, filled with so much hope, and grateful to each of you for being on this meaningful journey with us."

She added, "Mental health means so much to me and I’m honored we get to share this mission with the world together. Thank you to everyone who joined us and continues to use their voice for good!"

Selena's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, commented, "i'm so proud of u bb. you inspire me."

One of the summit's guests, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, wrote that he was "honored" to join Selena at the event. He noted, "We discussed the power of social connection and how communities, like the one Selena has created with Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund, are paving the way for self-acceptance, support, and healing."

Meanwhile, May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Rare Beauty and Selena have launched a special phone line, 877-HEY-RARE, and are urging fans to "make a good call." If you're feeling down or lonely, you can dial the number and hear Selena offer advice and Rare Beauty employees share what they do to lift their moods.

