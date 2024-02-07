Search data shows interest in 'Barbie' merch towers over all competition, including 'Star Wars'

Star Wars, a franchise once nearly synonymous with merchandise, has taken a back seat to Barbie.

According to online search data compiled by the clothing brand Chummy Tees, Barbie merchandise has become the most-searched for stuff in the U.S., over seven times more per month than Star Wars.

The ranking of the most in-demand movie and TV merch saw Barbie on top with an average of 152,053 searches a month, according to the data.

Spider-Man-related merch was second in the movies category with 93,726 average monthly searches, followed by Harry Potter in a distant third with more than 52,422.

Fourth place went to Batman, and Star Wars rounded out the top five with 21,179.



South Park had 23,868 monthly searches, but the long-running animated series topped all other TV shows.

For all the Star Wars TV series on Disney+ — from The Mandalorian to the new Ahsoka — that galaxy far, far away didn't even make the top 10 of most sought-after TV merch, according to these stats.

After South Park, the Adult Swim toon Rick and Morty placed second. Friends was third, followed by a surprising #4: the period drama Peaky Blinders.

Donald Glover's Emmy-winning series Atlanta was fifth, followed by Star Trek, Breaking Bad, The Office, Sesame Street and Game of Thrones.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.