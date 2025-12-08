Science says gig-going can help you live longer and increases wellbeing

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Elton John And Vodafone Wow Hyde Park Crowd With Augmented Reality Concert on June 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Miles Willis/Getty Images for Fuse x Vodafone)

Attending a live music once a every two weeks could have life expectancy rocketing by nine years due to its power to positively impact wellbeing, new scientific research reveals.

The scientific study by Patrick Fagan, expert in behavioral science and Associate Lecturer at Goldsmith’s University, reveals that just 20 minutes of live music results in a significant 21% increase in feelings of wellbeing. Added to this, additional scholarly research directly links high levels of wellbeing with a lifespan increase of nine years pointing to a direct link between gig-going and longevity.

So buy the tickets, go to the concert. it might be cheaper than health care.