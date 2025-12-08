Science says gig-going can help you live longer and increases wellbeing

Elton John And Vodafone Wow Hyde Park Crowd With Augmented Reality Concert LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Elton John And Vodafone Wow Hyde Park Crowd With Augmented Reality Concert on June 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Miles Willis/Getty Images for Fuse x Vodafone) (Miles Willis/Getty Images for Fuse x Vodafone)
By Debra Green

Attending a live music once a every two weeks could have life expectancy rocketing by nine years due to its power to positively impact wellbeing, new scientific research reveals.

The scientific study by Patrick Fagan, expert in behavioral science and Associate Lecturer at Goldsmith’s University, reveals that just 20 minutes of live music results in a significant 21% increase in feelings of wellbeing. Added to this, additional scholarly research directly links high levels of wellbeing with a lifespan increase of nine years pointing to a direct link between gig-going and longevity.

So buy the tickets, go to the concert. it might be cheaper than health care.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!