The scariest moves that aren’t horror films.

Have you ever been scared of a movie even though it wasn’t a horror film? As a kid, the flying monkeys in Wizard of Oz terrified me. Found this list of “scariest” movies that weren’t intended to scare. What do you think? What would you at to the list? @971theriver

1. Threads (1984)

2. The Witches (1990)

3. Jaws (1975)

4. Come and See (1985)

5. Return to Oz (1985)

6. Mulholland Drive (2001)

7. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

8. Jurassic Park (1993)

9. Watership Down (1978)

10. Requiem for a Dream (2000)

11. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

12. The Act of Killing (2012)

13. Zodiac (2007

14. Perfect Blue (1997)

15. The Zone of Interest (2023)

16. Grizzly Man (2005)

17. Deliverance (1972)

18. The Night of the Hunter (1955)

19. Man Bites Dog (1992)

20. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

21. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

22. 12 Monkeys (1995)

23. The White Ribbon (2009)

24. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

25. The King of Comedy (1982)

26. The Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat Station (1896)