Sammy said Eddie came to him in a dream and gave him this song... Encore, Thank You, Goodnight

Van Halen Dress Rehearsal At The Forum

Sammy Hagar has released a new song titled “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight,” inspired by a guitar lick that former bandmate Eddie Van Halen showed him in a dream.

