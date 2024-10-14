Sammy Hagar sells LaFerrari

And makes a 3 million dollar profit!

John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler With Kids' Tent By Hasbro Studios - Inside WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 17: Recording artist Sammy Hagar performs onstage during the John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House benefit presented by Chrysler with Kids' Tent by Hasbro Studios at John Varvatos Boutique on April 17, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for John Varvatos) (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for John Varvatos)

By Axel Lowe

Sammy Hagar sold his 2015, one of a kind, LaFerrari at auction over the weekend. Why sell a car he loves? He said he felt guilty that it just sat there, he admitted that the car is way too much for him, it goes from zero to 60 in less than 3 seconds. Sammy built and bought the car in 2015 for 1.4 million and it sold, to an unnamed buyer (who looked a lot like Daryll Hall from Hall & Oats) for 4.6 million! Only Sammy can make 3 million selling a used car, lol.

