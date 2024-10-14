Sammy Hagar sells LaFerrari

Sammy Hagar sold his 2015, one of a kind, LaFerrari at auction over the weekend. Why sell a car he loves? He said he felt guilty that it just sat there, he admitted that the car is way too much for him, it goes from zero to 60 in less than 3 seconds. Sammy built and bought the car in 2015 for 1.4 million and it sold, to an unnamed buyer (who looked a lot like Daryll Hall from Hall & Oats) for 4.6 million! Only Sammy can make 3 million selling a used car, lol.