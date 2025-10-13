Sammy Hagar is 78, and still going strong.

Sammy Hagar celebrated his 78th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a series of star-studded concerts featuring rock legends like Belinda Carlisle, Jerry Cantrell, Joey Belladonna, and Deen Castronovo. The Red Rocker performed solo hits, Van Halen tracks, and Montrose classics, as well as covers of rock songs with his guests. The concerts included electrifying performances of songs like “Would?” and “Man in the Box” by Jerry Cantrell, and a cover of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Joey Belladonna and Deen Castronovo. The celebration also featured a special appearance by Belinda Carlisle, who joined Hagar on stage for lively renditions of “We Got the Beat” and “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.” Hagar’s band even performed the Roth-era Van Halen classic “I’m the One” during the festivities