Sadie Sink to star in 'The Marriage Plot' limited series for FX

Sadie Sink attends the press night after party for 'Romeo & Juliet' at Quaglino's on March 31, 2026, in London, England. (Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Sadie Sink has found her next TV project.

The Stranger Things actress is set to star in and executive produce The Marriage Plot for FX. It will be a limited series based on Jeffrey Eugenides' 2011 novel of the same name.

The Marriage Plot tells the story of three recent college graduates who are "caught in an all-consuming love triangle as they reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood and make life-altering choices about love and identity," according to an official description from FX.

Succession's Will Arbery is writing the project while Widow's Bay director Hiro Murai is helming. The series will stream on Hulu.

"The Marriage Plot is a perfect fit for FX: ambitious, character-driven storytelling that offers another great opportunity to partner with exceptional artists," Gina Balian, the president of FX Entertainment, said. "We look forward to building on our partnerships with Will and Hiro, both of whom are extraordinary talents who we are proud to work with again."

This marks Arbery's second FX series order in less than a year. His original show Seven Sisters was picked up by the network in December.

Next up for Sink is an appearance in this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She is also set to executive produce the film adaptation of the play John Proctor Is The Villain for Universal Pictures.

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