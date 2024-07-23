Ryan Reynolds reveals name of 4th child with Blake Lively

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney

By GMA Team

Ryan Reynolds shared a sweet message for his family at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City on Monday night — and revealed the name of his fourth child.

While standing onstage with his fellow cast members and director Shawn Levy at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the actor delivered a speech in which he shouted out wife Blake Lively and their four children by name.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here. Her outfit is amazing — spoiler alert!" he shared from the stage.

"I want to thank my kids — James, Inez, Betty, Olin — who are here," he continued. "I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life."

The speech came after Reynolds and Lively celebrated a date night on the red carpet for the premiere, with the Gossip Girl actress wearing a Deadpool-inspired jumpsuit.

Lively's bestie Gigi Hadid also showed up on theme in a yellow ensemble inspired by Hugh Jackman's character, Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!