Ryan Reynolds is “proud” Disney let 'Deadpool & Wolverine' have an R rating

By Mary Pat Thompson

This summer's upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thus making it the first Deadpool movie to be a Disney film.

In a new interview with Fandango, star Ryan Reynolds said he couldn't believe what Disney allowed him and director Shawn Levy to get away with for this latest installment with the raunchy superhero.

“I hope it doesn’t sound condescending, I’m really proud of them for doing this. I think it’s a huge step for them,” Reynolds said. “I mean, it adds a whole other color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is the first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only was Reynolds proud of Disney for allowing the film to have a hard R rating, but he says he was surprised.

“I was surprised though, that they let us go as hard R, but very grateful. I mean there’s no other way to do it,” Reynolds said. “[The R rating] really [allowed] us to do anything and everything in a world where anything and everything is possible.”

Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters everywhere on July 26.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.

