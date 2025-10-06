Rush announce tour and new drummer.

Prog rock legends Rush have officially announced a reunion and 2026 tour, featuring returning members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, as well as new drummer Anika Nilles.

Rush’s first show back and with this new lineup will take place on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, followed by a second night in the same venue two days later. The tour will make additional stops in Mexico, Texas, Illinois, New York, Ontario and Ohio. Rush will play two nights in each city, except for Mexico and the last date in Cleveland, Ohio.

Read More:Rush Announce 2026 Reunion Tour Dates + New Drummer| https://loudwire.com/rush-2026-reunion-tour-dates-new-drummer/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral