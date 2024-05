2024 NFL Draft Concert Series - Detroit Youth Choir DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 26: A general view of the crowd during Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

I love going to concerts. Most of the time its just to jump around and dance in a circle with my friends, but sometimes the music takes over and things can get a little rowdy. Check out the states with the “rowdiest” fans:

1. Wisconsin

2. Louisiana

3. Oklahoma

4. Massachusetts

5. Minnesota

6. New Mexico

7. Rhode Island

8. Maryland

9. Iowa

10. Florida

