Rolling Stones working on this...

After canceling their UK and European tour earlier this year due to scheduling conflicts, rumors began swirling thatthe Rolling Stoneswere back in the studio recording new material. Reports fromThe Sunconfirm that the rock legends are working on a new album, and possibly gearing up for another tour. The article states thatMick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood,andSteve Jordanhave been busy recording at Metropolis Studios in West London since April, and have 13 new songs completed.