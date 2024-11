Rodney Justo opens up about why he left, and returned to Atlanta Rhythm Section Kaedy's Classic Conversation withe ARS's Rodney Justo, March 2015.

The Atlanta Rhythm Section is back at The Buckhead Theatre December 8th. I spoke with lead singer Rodney Justo nearly a decade ago about an upcoming performance and loved reminiscing with him about how fun it is to perform ARS music. xoxo