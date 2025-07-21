Rod Stewart’s set list

Rod Stewart performs during The 2024 Tour at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. HOLLYWOOD FL - FEBRUARY 13: Rod Stewart performs during The 2024 Tour at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo By Larry Marano © 2024 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)
By Axel Lowe

Rod Stewart’s setlist -

  1. Infatuation
  2. It’s a Heartache(Bonnie Tyler cover)
  3. Having a Party(Sam Cooke cover)
  4. Have You Ever Seen the Rain?(Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)
  5. Rollin’ and Tumblin’(Muddy Waters cover)
  6. Forever Young
  7. The First Cut Is the Deepest(Cat Stevens cover)
  8. I Don’t Want to Talk About It(Crazy Horse cover)
  9. (I Know) I’m Losing You(The Temptations cover)
  10. Maggie May
  11. I’d Rather Go Blind(Etta James cover)
  12. Night Train
  13. Young Turks
  14. Downtown Train(Tom Waits cover)
  15. I’m Every Woman(Chaka Khan cover) (sang by the girls)
  16. Rhythm of My Heart(Marc Jordan cover)
  17. Broken Arrow(Robbie Robertson cover)
  18. River Deep, Mountain High(Ellie Greenwich cover) (girls singing)
  19. Have I Told You Lately(Van Morrison cover)
  20. It Takes Two(Kim Weston cover)
  21. Some Guys Have All the Luck(The Persuaders cover)
  22. Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
  23. You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything (Even Take the Dog for a Walk, Mend a Fuse, Fold Away the Ironing Board, or Any Other Domestic Shortcomings)(Faces song)
