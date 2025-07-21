Rod Stewart’s set list

Rod Stewart’s setlist -
- Infatuation
- It’s a Heartache(Bonnie Tyler cover)
- Having a Party(Sam Cooke cover)
- Have You Ever Seen the Rain?(Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)
- Rollin’ and Tumblin’(Muddy Waters cover)
- Forever Young
- The First Cut Is the Deepest(Cat Stevens cover)
- I Don’t Want to Talk About It(Crazy Horse cover)
- (I Know) I’m Losing You(The Temptations cover)
- Maggie May
- I’d Rather Go Blind(Etta James cover)
- Night Train
- Young Turks
- Downtown Train(Tom Waits cover)
- I’m Every Woman(Chaka Khan cover) (sang by the girls)
- Rhythm of My Heart(Marc Jordan cover)
- Broken Arrow(Robbie Robertson cover)
- River Deep, Mountain High(Ellie Greenwich cover) (girls singing)
- Have I Told You Lately(Van Morrison cover)
- It Takes Two(Kim Weston cover)
- Some Guys Have All the Luck(The Persuaders cover)
- Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
- You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything (Even Take the Dog for a Walk, Mend a Fuse, Fold Away the Ironing Board, or Any Other Domestic Shortcomings)(Faces song)