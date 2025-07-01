The Rod Stewart porta potty

Rod Stewart recently played the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury fest in the UK. My least favorite thing about a music fest is the porta potties. If i can get an indoor bathroom, i’ll wait in line forever. Rod the Mod decided no one should dread the porta-potty at a fest and designed his ideal experience.
Made in collaboration with the charity WaterAid, rocker’s ‘Boombox Bog’ is housed inside a giant blue boombox music player, and the toilet is decorated with leopard print, a pattern synonymous with Sir Rod.
check out the photos: HERE