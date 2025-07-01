The Rod Stewart porta potty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Rod Stewart performs during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rod Stewart recently played the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury fest in the UK. My least favorite thing about a music fest is the porta potties. If i can get an indoor bathroom, i’ll wait in line forever. Rod the Mod decided no one should dread the porta-potty at a fest and designed his ideal experience.

Made in collaboration with the charity WaterAid, rocker’s ‘Boombox Bog’ is housed inside a giant blue boombox music player, and the toilet is decorated with leopard print, a pattern synonymous with Sir Rod.

