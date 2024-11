Rod Stewart performs during The 2024 Tour at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. HOLLYWOOD FL - FEBRUARY 13: Rod Stewart performs during The 2024 Tour at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo By Larry Marano © 2024 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

I knew Rod Stewart loved soccer and wearing lots of hair product, but had no idea he was this deep into trains! It took him years to build a 124 foot train city and now he’s moving it from his home to a museum in Essex, so everyone can see this masterpiece.