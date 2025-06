HOLLYWOOD FL - FEBRUARY 13: Rod Stewart performs during The 2024 Tour at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo By Larry Marano © 2024

Rod Stewart performs during The 2024 Tour at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

A giant boombox-shaped toilet, co-designed by Sir Rod Stewart, has been unveiled at Glastonbury Festival. The Boombox Bog houses a toilet behind the tape deck of a giant blue boombox decorated with leopard print, a pattern often worn by Sir Rod. The veteran rockstar, 80, will perform at the festival and has teamed up with WaterAid to highlight the importance of clean water and decent toilets.