Rockstars For President!

Lots of shake up in the campaign for the President lately. I remember the story of Joe Walsh promising free gas and Alice Cooper creating the Party Party. It got me thinking about which musicians made a run for office?





1. Krist Novoselic, Nirvana.

Did he win? No.





2. Wyclef Jean.

Did he win? No.





3. Sonny Bono.

Did he win? Yes and Yes.





4. Martha Reeves.

Did she win? Yes.





5. Richard S. Kinky Friedman.

Did he win? No.





6. John Hall.

Did he win? The first time, but lost the re-election.





7. Jerry Butler.

Did he win? Yes.





8. Jon Fishman.

Did he win? Yes, he was elected to the city council of the small community in June 2017.





9. Waka Flocka Flame.

Did he win? No.





10. 2 Chainz.

Did he win? No, as he didn’t end up running.