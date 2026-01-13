Rock merch hits the auction block

FILE PHOTO: A judge will step down from the bench after he used Elvis music and wore an Elvis wig in court.

The sale of relics owned by Jim Irsay, the late billionaire owner of the Indianapolis Colt includes nearly priceless gems — from a drum Ringo Starr used during the Beatles’ first US TV appearance to the guitar played by Kurt Cobain in the video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” The Post has learned.

Several of the musical treasures are slated to fetch millions, like a drum head Starr played on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964, which is expected to go for between $1 million and $2 million.

Also on the block is Cobain’s 1966 Fender Mustang guitar used in the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video — for which Isray made headlines in 2022 when he paid $4.7 million for it at another auction, at which he beat out 26 bidders. The ax is expected to go for between $2 million and $5 million.

Other musical standouts include David Gilmour’s “Black Strat” — used in the recording of landmark Pink Floyd albums like “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall” — as well as Jerry Garcia’s custom “Tiger” guitar and John Lennon’s 1963 Gretsch Chet Atkins used in the Beatles’ recording sessions of “Paperback Writer” and “Rain.”

The archives even include handwritten lyrics for “Hey Jude” and an affidavit filed by Paul McCartney in 1970 to break up the Beatles.

For music fans on a budget, a Joe Walsh guitar slide can be had for a low estimate of $100.

The auction is through Christie’s March 3 to 17th.