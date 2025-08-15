Robert Plant on Mojo magazine

Robert Plant is on the cover of Mojo magazine to talk about his new album, touring days of yesterday and tomorrow and he includes of a compilation of unreleased songs.
- Robert Plant and The Strange Sensation – Another Tribe
- Robert Plant and The Strange Sensation – Last Time I Saw Her (Remix)
- Robert Plant – Come Into My Life
- Robert Plant – 47 Roses
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Your Long Journey
- Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters – Embrace Another Fall
- Robert Plant and The Strange Sensation – Takamba
- Robert Plant & Band of Joy – Monkey
- Robert Plant & Saving Grace – Everybody’s Song
- Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters – Carry Fire
- Robert Plant – The Blanket of Night
- Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters – Arbaden (Maggie’s Baby)
- Robert Plant & Band of Joy Feat. Patty Griffin – Too Much Alike
- Robert Plant & Band of Joy – Cindy, I’ll Marry You Someday
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Polly Come Home