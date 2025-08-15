Robert Plant on Mojo magazine

Robert Plant Signs His 10 Foot Gibson Les Paul Guitar LONDON - SEPTEMBER 05: Robert Plant signs his 10 foot Gibson Les Paul Guitar as part of the Gibson Guitartown London charity campaign at More London on September 05, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images) (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
By Debra Green

Robert Plant is on the cover of Mojo magazine to talk about his new album, touring days of yesterday and tomorrow and he includes of a compilation of unreleased songs.

  • Robert Plant and The Strange Sensation – Another Tribe
  • Robert Plant and The Strange Sensation – Last Time I Saw Her (Remix)
  • Robert Plant – Come Into My Life
  • Robert Plant – 47 Roses
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Your Long Journey
  • Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters – Embrace Another Fall
  • Robert Plant and The Strange Sensation – Takamba
  • Robert Plant & Band of Joy – Monkey
  • Robert Plant & Saving Grace – Everybody’s Song
  • Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters – Carry Fire
  • Robert Plant – The Blanket of Night
  • Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters – Arbaden (Maggie’s Baby)
  • Robert Plant & Band of Joy Feat. Patty Griffin – Too Much Alike
  • Robert Plant & Band of Joy – Cindy, I’ll Marry You Someday
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Polly Come Home
