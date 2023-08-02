Robert Downey Jr. giving away his 'Dream Cars' for charity

Robert Downey Jr. is taking an already worthwhile effort and doubling down.

The Marvel movie and Oppenheimer star recently launched Downey's Dream Cars on Max, in which he re-engineers some classic vehicles in his collection to be emissions-free.

Per his Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 2, he's now giving away six of them — Downey's eco-retrofitted 1965 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE, a 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup, a 1972 VW Bus, a 1966 Buick Riviera, and a 1985 Chevrolet El Camino — as the prizes in a charity-sponsored sweepstakes.

The giveaway benefits the Edward Charles Foundation, a nonprofit which claims to disburse a million bucks a week to various charities dedicated to fighting poverty, saving endangered animals, providing health care and more.

Donating to the charity at various levels — from $10 bucks to $5,000 — gives one a corresponding number of entries. However, the rules state, "Your donation will not increase your chances of winning but will help the charitable work of the Edward Charles Foundation fba FootPrint Coalition," the latter being Downey and wife Susan Downey's organization seeking a greener world through technology.

The rules stipulate there's no purchase necessary to win, and entry dates for each vehicle will begin on January 24, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET, running through July 16, 2024.

All information on the giveaway can be found here.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.