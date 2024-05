Did you enjoy listening to The River 500 this Memorial Day weekend? I don’t have the full list, but I did snag the top ten for you. Where did your song fall?

10. Metallica - Enter Sandman

9. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama

8. Def Leppard - Pour Some Sugar On Me

7. Nirvana - Heart-Shaped Box

6. Journey - Don’t Stop Believin’

5. Bob Seger - Turn The Page

4. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird

3. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

2. The Eagles - Hotel California

1. Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven





