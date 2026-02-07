R.I.P. to one of the really good guys in Rock...

FILE PHOTO: Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs at the Bobby Bones And The Raging Idiots 4th Annual Million Dollar Show at Ryman Auditorium on January 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Arnold shared he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Brad Arnold from 3 Doors Down passed away at the age of 47. The band’s statement reads - “With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 DOORS DOWN, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47.

“With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.

I interviewed Brad several times over the years, he truly was one of the kindest.

Axel Lowe