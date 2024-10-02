R.I.P. John Amos

Damien Hirst's "Resurrection" For Sale At Bonhams Auction LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Ernie Barnes's 'The Gospel Truth' goes on displayahead of the Bonhams Post-War & Contemporary Art Sale Bonhams on October 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Emmy-nominated actor John Amos passed away at the age of 84. I loved watching John, JJ Walker and the rest of the cast on Good Times. I also remember the colorful art piece that hung in the family’s apartment, it was created by artist Ernie Barnes and it’s called The Sugar Shack. Marvin Gaye bought the piece after it was created and owned until he passed in 1984. At that time, Eddie Murphy bought the painting from his estate for $50,000. In 2022, that same painting sold for 15.2 million dollars! That’s some good times right there!