Emmy-nominated actor John Amos passed away at the age of 84. I loved watching John, JJ Walker and the rest of the cast on Good Times. I also remember the colorful art piece that hung in the family’s apartment, it was created by artist Ernie Barnes and it’s called The Sugar Shack. Marvin Gaye bought the piece after it was created and owned until he passed in 1984. At that time, Eddie Murphy bought the painting from his estate for $50,000. In 2022, that same painting sold for 15.2 million dollars! That’s some good times right there!
R.I.P. John Amos
Remember that painting on Good Times?
