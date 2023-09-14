Rena Sofer returning to General Hospital after 26 years

General Hospital fans are going to see a familiar face next month. People reports that Rena Sofer is set to return to the ABC soap opera, reprising her Daytime Emmy-winning role of Lois Cerullo.

It's been 26 years since Sofer played Cerullo, a feisty character known for her Brooklyn accent. Cerullo was in a relationship with Wally Kurth's Ned Ashton, and they were one of the show's most popular super couples.

Sofer played Cerullo for four years, from 1993 to 1997. The character was brought back to the show in 2004, played by Daytime Emmy winner Lesli Kay. Sofer and Kurth were actually married in real life, from 1995 to 1997, and have a daughter together.

Sofer's first appearance on the soap is expected in October. She’ll return as Ned is dealing with a case of amnesia, believing he’s Ned’s alter ego, rock star Eddie Maine, the man Louis initially fell in love with before finding out his true identity.

