Remembering David Johansen

I got to know David Johansen from his alter ego Buster Poindexter. To this day Hot Hot Hot is a staple in my mix tapes (or shuffle playlists). It wasn’t until I was a bit older when I started to really appreciate Punk that I discovered New York Dolls. I was lucky enough to work on a radio show that highlighted Punk greats too. I had to chance to see New York Dolls just once and I loved the energy of the show. David, you were very influential in the scene and will be sorely missed. Rest well sir.