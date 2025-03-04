Remembering David Johansen

By Debra Green

I got to know David Johansen from his alter ego Buster Poindexter. To this day Hot Hot Hot is a staple in my mix tapes (or shuffle playlists). It wasn’t until I was a bit older when I started to really appreciate Punk that I discovered New York Dolls. I was lucky enough to work on a radio show that highlighted Punk greats too. I had to chance to see New York Dolls just once and I loved the energy of the show. David, you were very influential in the scene and will be sorely missed. Rest well sir.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!