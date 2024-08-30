Reality Roundup: Snooki spills 'Jersey Shore' tea, 'The Golden Bachelorette' sneak peek and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Jersey Shore (MTV)

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi recounted one of the most iconic moments in Jersey Shore history while guesting on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast on Wednesday. According to Snooki, a producer on the show told police to arrest her on the beach in July 2010. "Those cops weren't on shift for the town," Snooki said. "They were on shift from production to make sure they are protecting us from crazy people. … So I don't even think it's legal because they weren't working for the town, but I watched the video back and one of the producers said, 'Just arrest her.'"

The Golden Bachelorette (ABC)

In a new clip shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Kelsey Anderson, who won last season of The Bachelor, introduces Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos to her father, Mark Anderson. He will be competing for Vassos' love on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, which premieres on Sep. 18.

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Stacy Snyder, who appeared on season 5 of Love Is Blind, has publicly come out as queer. The Love Is Blind alum shared the update on her relationship status to Instagram on Wednesday, posting a video of a woman kissing her as the Charli XCX and Billie Eilish "Guess" remix plays in the background. On her Instagram Story, Snyder said she was scared to come out, but is "literally speechless" at the positive fan reaction. Stacy was engaged to Izzy Zapata on the show, but she turned him down at the altar.

