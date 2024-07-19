Reality Roundup: Tom Sandoval sues Ariana Madix, 'Big Brother' 26 premiere and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

It's the Scandoval that will never stop-doval. Tom Sandoval has sued Ariana Madix over explicit footage of Rachel Leviss that was revealed in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Sandoval claims Madix violated his privacy when she peeked at his phone to discover the explicit video of her then-friend and castmate Leviss. The suit alleges that Madix did not have Sandoval's "authorization or permission" to look at his phone or view videos on the device.

Big Brother (CBS)

During Wednesday night's season 26 premiere of Big Brother, host Julie Chen Moonves unleashed a new artificial intelligence twist on the first eight houseguests. A prospective 17th houseguest, named Ainsle, was introduced — though it was revealed she was an "AI entity" and not an actual human woman. A human woman acted as Ainslie, though, and fans recognized her as popular TikTok user Cosette Rinab. "THATS NOT AINSLEY!!! THATS A TIKTOKER NAME COSETTE!!! ITS A FAKE #BB26," one fan wrote on the social platform X.

Dance Moms: A New Era (Hulu)

The popular reality show Dance Moms has been rebooted for a new generation. A new coach, new dancers and all new drama awaits in the first season of Dance Moms: A New Era. The trailer for the season is available to watch now, and the show premieres on Aug. 7 on Hulu.

