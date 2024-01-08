Production starts on final season of 'Stranger Things'

They’re going back to Hawkins one last time.

Production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things officially started on Monday. Netflix and the official Stranger Things social media accounts posted a black-and-white photo of the cast gathered for their final first table read to mark the occasion.

“THIS IS A CODE RED,” their captions read. “STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!!”

The cast poses for the camera in the photo, holding their scripts in their laps as they sit in front of a neon red #5 sign. Among the group are returning cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin.

Also included are Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono and Amybeth McNulty.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer stand at the head of the photo. Jamie Campbell Bower, who played season 4's big bad Vecna, is also pictured, alongside series newcomer and Terminator star Linda Hamilton.

Schanpp reposted the photo to his Instagram. "Saved the best for last," he captioned the picture. Wolfhard also posted the photo to his main feed, simply captioning it with a smiley face emoji surrounded by hearts.

The final season was close to beginning production last year before the WGA strike halted things in May 2023. While the crew is finally back to work on the last batch of episodes, a 2025 release date is expected, possibly even early 2026.

